|
|
LUCY ROMANO Age 74, of Menifee, California, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Loma Linda University Health in Murrieta, California. She was born Tuesday, January 2, 1945 to the late Victor Perez and the late Margaret Ortega Perez. Lucy graduated from Upland High School in 1963. She was a dedicated wife and mother and enjoyed family time most of all. Lucy met the love of her life, Frank Romano in 1989 and married in 1993 sharing over 30 loving years together. Other than working for the Press Enterprise for over eleven dedicated years, Lucy spent much time doing crafts, floral arrangements, ceramics, gardening and volunteering for the local in the Ladies Auxiliary. She was a wonderful baker and loved to bake cookies for her family and friends. Lucy was outgoing, energetic, funny and sassy however she was a stranger to nobody. Lucy will be dearly missed by all who loved her. She leaves behind her adoring husband, Frank Romano, sons, Frank Ruiz (Tanya), Danny Ruiz (Sandi), Eddie Ruiz (Jeanette), sister, Irene Munoz (Robert), brothers, Victor Perez (Nancy), Ernie Perez (Irene), eleven beautiful grandchildren and one adorable great-grandchild (Maddox).
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 20, 2019