Lucy Tello

Lucy Tello Obituary
LUCY TELLO October 1, 1938 - January 22, 2020 Resident of Riverside, CA. She leaves behind son Adam; daughters, Charlotte, Annette; Sandra and loving husband Tony Tello. She will be missed in the Casa Blanca community. Viewing: Feb. 10 from 5pm-8pm at Acheson & Graham Mortuary, Riverside. Service: Feb. 11, 9:30am, Church of God of Prophecy, 7442 Diamond St., Riverside followed by burial at Olivewood Cemetery. Reception after burial at the church.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Feb. 2 to Feb. 8, 2020
