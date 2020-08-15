March 2, 1928 - July 26, 2020 Lucy Lopez (Gonzales), of Riverside, California, has gone home to be with the Lord on July 26, 2020. Lucy was born and raised in Santa Monica, CA. Her father settled in the "City by the Sea" in 1905 and helped construct the now famous Santa Monica Pier, and while her father worked to provide for the family, her mother stayed home raising their nine girls who were all very close in age. Lucy attended Santa Monica Schools and St. Anne's Catholic School as a young girl, and later became a student at the Metropolitan School of Business. She had also completed courses in Home Nursing from the County of Los Angeles Health Department. For over 30 years, Lucy worked as a Bookkeeper for Artlo Industries located in Orange, California. Lucy is survived by her husband Arthur M. Lopez of Riverside, daughters Veronica Kortz of La Habra Heights, Elizabeth Baumann and Theresa Cook of Riverside, and son Mark Lopez of Moreno Valley. Lucy is also survived by her sister Lillian Potter of North Hills. Lucy met Art in 1948, a World War II Veteran. After a couple years of dating, they were married on January 22, 1950. Lucy and Art had shared over 71 wonderful and blessed years of life together. Lucy also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, 14 great- grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Lucy was a very loving and devoted wife, as one would describe, she was a "Class Act", who stood right beside her husband to the very end. She was also a very loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Lucy was an extraordinary woman who was beautiful inside and out. Her heart was so full of love, kindness and gentleness, not just for her family, but for everyone she knew throughout her life. Lucy welcomed everyone into her home with open arms. Her home was a gathering place for every holiday and every celebration, because family was her life. She was the light in her families' lives, a light that will continue to shine in their hearts. One of Lucy's favorite hobbies was reading, and she absolutley loved reading the Riverside Press Enterprise Newspaper and People Magazine. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking and sewing. She was a Cub Scout Leader for the Boy Scouts of America for her son Mark, where they shared the opportunity of participating in the first raising of the American Flag at St. Joseph's Hospital in Orange, California. Lucy served in her local community at her children's schools through the PTA and through the Booster Club at La Sierra High School. She loved spending time with her family playing Mexican Train and loved spending time with all of her grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held on Friday August 21, 2020. For additional information please contact the family: Theresa Cook (951) 805-1312 or Elizabeth Baumann (951) 453-0015.





