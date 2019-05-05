|
|
LULA B. THOMAS
January 26, 1945 – April 25, 2019
Lula Mae Thomas passed peacefully in Riverside, California on April 25, 2019 at the age of 74.
Lula was born in Chicago, Illinois to Marvin C. and Alice Blasingaine. After graduating from St. Elizabeth High School she became the first African American woman to work at Harris Trust & Savings Bank as a bookkeeper. She attended South Park Church where she met and married Deacon William C. Thomas. To this union two children were born, Benita and Gregory. When the marriage ended, Lula relocated her family to Riverside, California where her mother, Alice Conner resided.
Lula continued in finance for the next 20 years and then started a new career with the County of Riverside in the Mental Health Hospital from which she retired.
Lula is survived by her daughter, Benita M. Robinson (Rutherford) and son, Gregory J. Thomas (Kimberly), grandchildren, William L. Wynn, Alicea Thomas, Adrianna Thomas and Mikel Robinson. Lula was preceded in death by her companion, Herbert Henderson and her parents, Marvin C. Blasingaine and Alice L Conner.
A Celebration of Lula's life will begin on May 9th with a Wake from 5-7pm held at Tillman's Mortuary in Riverside. A Home-going Celebration will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11am at Park Avenue Baptist Church, Riverside, Ca. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent in her honor to the dedicated caretakers at Cambridge Hospice, Attn: Bonnie Beck, 6560 Van Buren Blvd, Suite G, Riverside CA, 92503. Condolences may be sent to 2601 Ninth Street, Riverside Ca.
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 5, 2019