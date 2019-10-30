The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
LUZ MARIA HERNANDEZ PASILLAS

LUZ MARIA HERNANDEZ PASILLAS Age 91 years, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. While employed as a secretary she met and later married Jose Pasillas. She came to the United States as a young mother and attended night school. Later in life she helped care for her grandchildren, later these grand- children and great-grandchildren cared for her. Luz is survived by her daughters Maritona Pasillas Chagolla (Ralph) and Linda Pasillas Perkioniemi (Robert), a son, Augustine Pasillas (Rita), 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by Lucie P. Chagolla (Frank). Services will be held at 10 A.M. Friday, November 1, 2019 in The Preston and Simons Colonial Chapel in Riverside, CA. PRESTON AND SIMONS MORTUARY, Funeral Directors 951-683-7410
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 30, 2019
