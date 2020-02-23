|
|
Luz Maria Martinez "Lucy" was born in Mexico on February 28, 1951 and passed away in Moreno Valley, California on February 16, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Jessica Ramirez; sister Margaret Martinez; brother Albert Martinez; and many nieces, nephews, great-niece and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Luis & Esperanza Martinez and sisters Lilia Rodriguez & Becky Gutierrez. Lucy worked as a hairdresser in Escondido for over 30 years. She loved her job and created many relationships through it. She was a true people person and always the life of the party. A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4 8 p.m. Services will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Lakeland Village Community Center. Interment will follow at Elsinore Valley Cemetery. EVANS BROWN MORTUARY (951) 679-1114 www.evans-brownmortuary.com/obituaries
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 23, 2020