Lynda McClellan

5/4/1947 - 8/3/2020 Lynda Kay McClellan - a teacher to thousands, a mentor to so many, and a friend to everyone she met - passed away and was reunited with the Heavenly Father on August 3, 2020. Born in Riverside in 1947, she was a graduate of Wayne High School in 1965, received her BA from Wright State University in 1969, and earned her Masters Degree from University of Redlands in 1994. With her over 45 years as a public school teacher, she positively impacted the lives of countless students. Lynda was an active member of Eden Lutheran Church in Riverside for over 50 years, where she led youth groups, was a member of the choir and was president of the womens' group for many years. She was also a board member of the Lutheran Church Synod. Lyn's talents were many. In her youth, she played field hockey, she enjoyed painting, ceramics and excelled at any art medium she would try. She will be remembered for her loving spirit, her giving heart, her warm smile, her sharp jokes and overall lust for life and always wanting to have fun. Lyn loved going to Disneyland. Lyn loved her cats (almost as much as they loved her!). She was beautiful and would always look her best, without a hair out of place and manicured nails looking like they were fresh from the salon. She was very generous and you always knew she would show up with a little something special for a visit with her grandkids. She was always there for other people, opening her home and heart to those in need. Preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Carlson and Dorothy (Hart/Carlson) Gray and her stepdad John Gray. Lyn's memory will be cherished and kept alive by her husband of 27 years, Terry; sister, Cathy; daughter, Laura, her husband Guy and grandchildren Tatum, Shea, Finley, Sedona, Cooper, Elliot and Phoenix; son, Daniel, his wife Sherry and grandchildren Jaida, Harlow and Garytt. She will also be remembered and loved by a large extended family across the United States and Germany, as well as, all of her friends and church family. Funeral services with family and guests will be held at 1:45pm at Riverside National Cemetery on August 20, 22495 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA 92518 with Pastor Raymond Wade officiating, who also married Lynda and Terry. Masks required for those attending. Due to COVID and social distance restrictions, there will be a Celebration of Lyn's Life scheduled at a future time when all of her family and friends can congregate and share time together in her memory. If desired, friends can make memorial contributions to Eden Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com
