LYNN A. HOLZER Age 73, of Riverside, California, passed away on October 12, 2019. He was born on January 19, 1946 in Pomona, California to Albert C. and Meara M. Holzer. Lynn earned his B.S. degree in Business Accounting from Cal Poly, Pomona. Before beginning his long career in the field of accounting, he served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. One of the things Lynn enjoyed the most in his retirement was to spend summers at Lake Pend Oreille in northern Idaho. Lynn is survived by his sister, Elaine Holzer of Riverside, CA. Service will be at Riverside National Cemetery on Oct. 24 at 12:45pm. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Acheson and Graham at 7944 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 92504 (951-688-1221).
Published in Press-Enterprise from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019