The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hemet Valley Mortuary
403 N. San Jacinto Street
Hemet, CA 92543
(951) 658-4433
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Hemet Valley Mortuary
403 N. San Jacinto Street
Hemet, CA 92543
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Karen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Bliss Karen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lynn Bliss Karen Obituary
Karen Lynn Bliss
 Born on February 24, 1953 and called to Heaven on February 1, 2019. She is survived by her 3 brothers Spike, Steven and Rick; 3 children Jason, Desiree, and Travis; her 4 grandchildren Harmony, Cross, Sean, and Declan; and her 2 great grandchildren Jaidyn and Jaxson. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend. So many called her mom and grandma. Her celebration of life will be at Hemet Valley Mortuary, 403 N. San Jacinto Ave. in Hemet on February 24, 2019 at 3pm. She will be always remembered and never forgotten.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hemet Valley Mortuary
Download Now