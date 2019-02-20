|
|
Karen Lynn Bliss
Born on February 24, 1953 and called to Heaven on February 1, 2019. She is survived by her 3 brothers Spike, Steven and Rick; 3 children Jason, Desiree, and Travis; her 4 grandchildren Harmony, Cross, Sean, and Declan; and her 2 great grandchildren Jaidyn and Jaxson. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend. So many called her mom and grandma. Her celebration of life will be at Hemet Valley Mortuary, 403 N. San Jacinto Ave. in Hemet on February 24, 2019 at 3pm. She will be always remembered and never forgotten.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2019