The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wiefels & Son Mortuary-Banning
50 East Nicolet Street
Banning, CA 92220
(951) 849-4527
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Riverside National Cemetery
Riverside, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LYSTRA CARSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LYSTRA M. CARSON


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LYSTRA M. CARSON Age 80 and 13-year resident of Banning, CA, passed away peacefully with her loving husband by her side. Lystra was born on November 28, 1938 in Almedia, PA to her parents Joseph and Jeanne Marshall. Lystra graduated from Coachella Valley High School in 1957. She later married her husband George Carson in Cherry Valley, CA. She was a dispatch- er for 30+ years working with both the Riverside Sheriff's Dept. and Hemet Police Dept. Her hobbies included genealogy, sewing, crocheting and reading. Lystra is survived by her husband of 51 years, George Carson of Banning, CA; sister, JoAnne Jesson of Banning, CA; many nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Marshall and Jeanne Marshall both of Banning, CA. A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 10:30 am at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LYSTRA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wiefels & Son Mortuary-Banning
Download Now