1941 - 2019 Dr. M. Charles Warren, Jr. passed away on December 29, 2019 at the age of 78. He died from complications of diabetes and dementia. Dr. Warren was born in Rutland, Vt. in 1941 and grew up in various places in the Northeast. He graduated from Lemoyne College in Syracuse, NY and from Marquette Medical School in Milwaukee in 1967. After internship he enrolled in the Air Force where he served for 2 years as a flight surgeon at Korat Air Force Base in Thailand during the Vietnam War. He returned to Milwaukee for his residency in general surgery and then transferred to Ohio State University to continue his residency under Dr. Robert Zollinger, a renown surgeon. After completing his residency he was assigned to March Air Force Base in 1974 as a general surgeon. He retired from the Air Force as a Lt. Colonel in 1978 and joined the Kaiser Permanente Medical Group in Fontana as a general and endocrine surgeon. His specialty was the thyroid. Dr. Warren was also a former Assistant Area Medical Director for the Fontana Medical Center from 1989 through 1994. He retired in 1998. Dr. Warren was a member of the Tri County Surgical Society where he served one year as its president. He was also a member of FACS. Dr. Warren spent his retirement doing his favorite things: traveling worldwide and attending and listening to opera. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Rena Cavataio Warren, his sister Margaret Mekuria of Seattle, his beloved "adopted daughter" Barbara Whisman and various nieces and nephews. Services will be held with calling hours on Sunday evening January 19 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Acheson and Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary on Magnolia Avenue in Riverside, CA followed the next day, Monday, January 20 with a funeral mass at 11 a.m. at the St. Andrews Newman Center. Interment will be immediately afterwards, at 1:15 at the National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations to your favorite animal shelter or the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 8, 2020