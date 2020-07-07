LORRAINE M. (SPENCER) LEONARD 90, of Homeland, CA passed away at home 7/2/20 in the early hour with her personal caregiver by her side. She was born in Los Angeles, CA on 4/22/30 and was raised by her grandparents until they both passed in 1945. Her Uncle Ernie and his wife Hilda moved in to help out for nine months until her mother, brother and sister moved in. To help out financially, at the age of 11, she started teaching tap dancing, ballet, and piano. She moved out in 1949 when she married Jim and they were blessed with four children during their 21 years together. Shortly after, she had a brief marriage with Howard, before moving to Homeland, CA to be closer to her parents. Lorraine retired after 32 years in the banking business, allowing her to travel the world. Unfortunately, many medical conditions later in life left her bed ridden at home under the great care of Hospice from 2018 - 2020. If she wasn't chatting it up with her caregivers, nurses, aides, family, or neighbors, she would be enjoying her video books by tape, or listening to a good western on TV (instead of watching due to her blindness). Lorraine is survived by her son Michael (LeeAnn and daughter Dawn Charles) Leonard, daughters Patricia Leonard and Coleen Leonard, grandsons Michael Hayden and James Hatton, and sister, Linda (Dean) Cook (son Tony Dean & daughter Debra Allison). Lorraine is predeceased by her father, Carmel Spencer, her mother and step-father Ethel & Francis Leonard, her brother Harold (Richard) Spencer, her daughter Kathleen Petersen, and most recently, her first husband, Jim Leonard. The family members wish to thank Lorraine's private caregivers, and all professionals with both Manor Hospice and Reliable Hospice for their continued companionship and excellent care. Lorraine fought a long but good fight right to the end! A visitation and service will take place at McWane Family Funeral Home, 350 N San Jacinto, Hemet, CA on 7/9/20 from 11am-Noon and Noon-1pm. COVID mandate requires no more than 40 attendees and the wearing of a face mask. The final service will take place at All Souls Cemetery, 4400 Cherry Ave., Long Beach, CA on 7/10/20 at 11:30am. At time of this publication, COVID mandate allows any number of attendees at All Souls Cemetery, as well as the wearing of a face mask. Lorraine will be entombed in a crypt beside her mother and brother. She was loved by many and will be missed by all!





