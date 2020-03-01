|
Age 96, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, in San Jacinto, California. She was born on Sunday, July 01, 1923 in Buhl, Idaho to her parents, Henry and Frieda Liermann. On September 21, 1947, Mabel went on to marry the love of her life, Hugh Peter Trumpy. Mabel and Hugh had two sons together and raised their family on a chicken farm, which kept them very busy. Mabel balanced her family life while also working as a bookkeeper for a bank for 35 years. Mabel enjoyed traveling when she could, gardening, and she also had a life-long love for sports, particularly, baseball. In her early years, Mabel was a softball player for the Orange Lionettes, a minor league for women. She had also served as a school board member for St. John's School, a member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, and sang in the church choir. After Hugh's death, Mabel spent her free time playing card games and Bunko with her friends. She was a social butterfly. Mabel will be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Frieda Liermann, her son, Frederick Trumpy, her husband, Hugh Trumpy, brothers Gilbert Liemann, Harry Liemann, sister Berdell Rowell and her brothers-in-law, Edward Kruusi and Chester Walker. Mabel is survived by her son, Dennis (Cheryl) Trumpy, her sisters, Pearl Kruusi and Vida Walker, several nieces and nephews, and several friends. A visitation will be held at Miller-Jones Mortuary in Hemet, California on Wednesday, March 04, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church located at 26410 Columbia St., Hemet, California on Thursday, March 05, 2020 at 10:00 AM. A graveside service will be at San Jacinto Valley Cemetery on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the St. John's School Scholarship Fund, 26410 Columbia St., Hemet, California 92544.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 1, 2020