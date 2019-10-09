|
January 27, 1920 - October 2, 2019 Mable Sumiko Zink was born on January 27, 1920 in Riverside, California to George Toranosuke and Suna Sugi Fujimoto and passed away on October 2, 2019. She was the third of six children. The Fujimotos were a hardworking Japanese immigrant family engaged in vegetable and poultry farming. Mable attended Riverside schools and graduated from Poly High School in 1938. She was predeceased by three husbands: Charles Takeda m. 1942 dec. 1972, Carl Bristol m. 1975 dec. 1986, and Charles Zink m. 1999 dec. 2012. Mable worked as a Principal's Secretary for RUSD and was an active member of First Congregational Church and Riverside JACL. With her upbeat personality and her warm, welcoming manner, Mable's home was always a hub of activity filled with kids, friends, family and food. Her practical, efficient approach to life taught us that there was no problem that couldn't be solved. Mable's resilient nature was guided by her deep faith in the Lord which gave her the ability to accept adversity and embrace goodness wherever she found it. She will be lovingly remembered by her only surviving sibling, Charles Fujimoto, her three surviving children David Takeda, Carolyn Patterson (Danny), Suzanne Takeda (Michael Fleischman), three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Her eldest son, Peter Takeda, died in 1998. Memorial services will be held at Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 with Visitation at 9:00 am, Services at 10:00 am and Interment at Olivewood Cemetery at 11:30 am.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 9, 2019