MAGALY LOPEZ KELLEY

March 15, 1936-June 4, 2019

Magaly Lopez Kelley, 83, passed away peacefully at her home in Riverside, CA. She was born in Mantanzas, Cuba to the late Felix and Esperanza Lopez.

After fleeing Cuba as a young woman, she and her parents relocated to Miami, Florida. She attended the University of Miami, where Magaly earned her master's degree. After working for several years for the Miami-Dade County Public Schools as a teacher, she moved to Riverside, California with her parents to work at Casa Hispanica. While working there she met and married her husband Jerry Kelley.

She later worked for the Riverside Unified School District as a teacher for over 15 years. She taught both elementary school and later became a reading specialist for elementary students. After retiring, she continued to volunteer with young learners assisting them with strengthening their reading skills. She was a role model for all her students, showing that language and bilingualism were the keys to success.

Magaly and her family were avid travelers. She and her husband traveled with their children during summer vacations, seeing many of the great wonders in the United States. After her children were grown, she and Jerry began traveling abroad. They most enjoyed their time in Paris and Argentina.

Magaly was preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Esperanza Lopez. Her survivors include, her husband of 49 years, Jerry Kelley; sons Elmo (Barbara) Kelley, and Jerry (Angela) Kelley. Magaly also had three grandchildren which adored her: Ava Kelley, Kendall Kelley, and Carson Kelley.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM at Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary located at 7944 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA. Services for Magaly will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary located at 7944 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA. A burial will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Olivewood Memorial Park at 3300 Central Ave., Riverside, CA. Published in Press-Enterprise on July 1, 2019