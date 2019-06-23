|
|
MALCOLM S. "MAC" MACMILLAN
Malcolm S. "Mac" MacMillan passed from this life to the next peacefully on May 8, 2019. He was surrounded by family who loved him dearly.
Mac was known for his fantastic sense of humor, affable nature and kindness. Mac had a passion for history and was particularly interested in the Civil War. He was an avid reader and writer. He passed his love for learning on to his children and grandchildren and set the bar high. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Mac held a strong faith and shared his faith with his family, stating recently, "I wish everyone would know we are all children of God. We are all precious in His eyes. Every once in a while I feel like I touch infinity. With God's help, we can all touch infinity." It is appropriate that Mac passed on May 8, with the number eight representing the symbol for infinity.
Mac was born on September 24, 1935, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Stuart B. and Mary S. MacMillan. He had two brothers, Joseph (Virginia) MacMillan and Stuart (Irene) MacMillan, and one sister, Mary Panks. The family moved to Pocatello, Idaho where Mac attended school through high school graduation. Mac enlisted in the U.S. Army following high school graduation and served three years, earning National Defense Service and Good Conduct Medals, and was honorably discharged as a Specialist Second Class. He graduated from University of Utah, where he met his first wife, Jeri Kuoppamaki. Mac attended San Francisco Law School at night while he was working at the post office and helping to raise three young sons. He served as an attorney for 50 years, including nearly 30 years as a public defender for Riverside and Los Angeles counties. He taught law school in the evenings at California Southern Law School. He regularly provided pro bono service to people in need. Mac believed in his purpose as a public defender and in the importance of every person's right to a fair trial in accordance with the Constitution.
Mac was an amazing father and grandfather and he was very proud of his five children and his 13 grandchildren. He is survived by his sons Steve (Dana) MacMillan, Kevin (Gail) MacMillan, Michael (Heidi) MacMillan, and Brian (Wendy) Bradfield, daughter, Jennifer (Bill) Johnson, and grandchildren Amelia, Marisa, Olivia, Mathilda, Maverick, Linnea, and Natalie MacMillan, Caitlin Berger, Mitchell Bryant, Hayley Correy, Brandon Bradfield, and Ashley and Amanda Johnson. Mac is also survived by his brother, Stuart, and sister, Mary, and by his sweetheart, Eileen MacMillan. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph, and by his parents.
Mac will be interred with military honors at Riverside National Cemetery on June 28, 2019 at 1:15 PM.
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 23, 2019