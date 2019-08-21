The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
Thomas Miller Mortuary
1118 East Sixth Street
Corona, CA 92879
(909) 737-3244
MANUEL "MEMI" ENRIQUEZ

MANUEL "MEMI" ENRIQUEZ Age 84, of Corona, CA, died August 13, 2019. Born in Corona and lifelong resident. He was everyone's trusted and favorite insurance man. He is survived by his wife, Margaret "Ruby" Enriquez; son Danny and wife Olivia; daughter Carolyn and husband Jim Hildreth; sisters Lydia "Monchie" Ramirez, Rachel Salas, and Beatrice "Patootie" Ramirez and daughter-in-law Cindy Enriquez. He was preceded in death by his eldest son Larry, his father Gilbert Enriquez, Sr., mother Charlotte Enriquez, and by his brother Gilbert. He had 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Viewing will take place at 10:00 AM, service at 11:00 AM at Thomas Miller Mortuary in Corona on Friday, August 23, 2019. Burial immediately following at Sunnyslope Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life at 1:00 PM at the American Legion, 1557 Yorba St, Corona CA 92882.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 21, 2019
