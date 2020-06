Or Copy this URL to Share

2/2/1928 - 6/10/2020 He lived in Riverside, CA for 56 years, owned Montejano Construction Co. Married to his beautiful wife Maria Arredodo Montejano who left us too soon on Dec. 14, 1976. They have 8 children: George, Yolanda, Ofela, Grace, Martha, Jose, Gabrie, Elizabeth and Rudy, who left us 5-14-1910 and several grandchildren.





