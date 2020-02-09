|
|
MANUEL R. FLORES May 26, 1929 - January 29, 2020 On January 29, 2020, at the age of 90, Manuel R. Flores passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones. Manuel was born on May 26, 1929 in Placentia, California. Soon after he was born, his family returned to their village in Michoacan, Mexico. His family moved back to California, when he was 17 years old, where they resided in the small community of Casa Blanca in Riverside, CA. Quickly after, Manuel enlisted in the Army, and was honorably discharged at age 19. He then met the love of his life, Rosa Viveros. Manuel and Rosa married in 1949, and together they created a beautiful family of 8. Manuel began his working life as an orange picker and an aircraft mechanic, but that was just the start of his self- created successful life. In 1953, Manuel became a uniformed police officer for Riverside Police Department. He left briefly to become a state narcotics investigator for the Department of Justice, but after two years, he returned to RPD as a detective. In 1961, Manuel was honored with outstanding law enforcement officer of the year. Nearing the end of his law enforcement career, Manuel started his infamous entrepreneurial career, and opened up his first business, San Pancho Restaurant on University Avenue in Riverside, CA. All the while, he opened up his first of many gas stations, right across the street. Once he retired from RPD in 1964, he established his longest lasting business that is family owned and operated to this day, Flores Bail Bonds, and opened his used car dealership. In the early 1970's, Manuel not only opened up his famous drive- thru restaurants, Tacos Mexico, but he also founded his finance company. In 1975, Manuel opened his one and only night club, Club Mexico, which was the only night club in the Inland Empire that showcased famous Mexican performers. Lastly, in the early 1980's, he started his trucking company. Not only was he busy creating and operating his many businesses, he started to build a beautiful home for his family. To this day, it overlooks Riverside as it sits on a hilltop off of Arlington Avenue. Although Manuel was extremely accomplished and successful throughout all his endeavors, he was always most proud of being a police officer, and a provider for his family. Manuel was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Rosa; his sons, Francisco Flores, Enrique "Ricky" Flores, and Manuel Flores Jr.; his daughter Jessica Catherine Moreno; and his grandson, Joe Gray Jr. He is survived by his daughters, Linda Rivera and husband Jerry Rivera, Maria Flores, Adela Ells and husband Joe Ells; his son Robert Flores and wife Michelle Flores; 19 grandchildren, Jerry Rivera Jr., Cherise Diaz, Brandy Major, Jason Rivera, Monique Gray, Jennifer Rivera, Daniel Garcia Jr., Anthony Garcia, Manuel Flores III, Shavonne Gray, Rosa Vanessa Garcia, Andrea Maguire, Teresa Garcia, Lynette McConaughy, Frank Alferez, Marissa Flores, Robert Flores Jr., Samantha Flores, and Miranda Flores; 31 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great- grandchildren; his brother, Frank "Paco" Flores and wife Beatrice Flores; 11 nieces and 4 nephews. Services for Manuel will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 3074 Madison Street, Riverside, CA. The Rosary will begin at 8:30 a.m., proceeded by the viewing at 9 a.m., and mass will begin at 9:45 a.m. The gravesite services are to follow at 11:30 am at Olivewood Memorial Park, Riverside, CA.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 9, 2020