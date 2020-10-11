Manuel Ramirez

Oct. 10th, 1938 - Sept. 21st, 2020 A wonderful man died on September 21st, 2020. He was loved and adored by his family and friends. He would say he was the "Alpha and Omega of men." He was from Corona, CA. He married Susan, his best friend in 1964. Had a son Edward (Eddie) who passed in 2010. They were the best of friends as well as father and son. His family Kristine, Zayne Octavian and Devon miss him immensely. We know he is in heaven with his son, to be continued...





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store