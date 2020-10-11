1/1
Manuel Ramirez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Manuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oct. 10th, 1938 - Sept. 21st, 2020 A wonderful man died on September 21st, 2020. He was loved and adored by his family and friends. He would say he was the "Alpha and Omega of men." He was from Corona, CA. He married Susan, his best friend in 1964. Had a son Edward (Eddie) who passed in 2010. They were the best of friends as well as father and son. His family Kristine, Zayne Octavian and Devon miss him immensely. We know he is in heaven with his son, to be continued...


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved