MRS. MARCELLA ROSE FELTENBERGER

Age 76, of Moreno Valley, CA, passed away Friday afternoon, February 22, 2019 at Loma Linda University Hospital. She was born on February 4, 1943 in Los Angeles, California.

Marcella was preceded in death by her mother Genevieve Emma (Rose) McGinley, father Milo Duane McGinley, and sister Pamela.

She joined the Air Force in 1961 where she met her husband of 55 years John. She is the mother of 2 sons Michael (Tami), residing in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Mark (Kathy), residing in Moreno Valley, CA, and her only daughter Michele, residing in Moreno Valley, CA. She is the proud grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother to 9. She also leaves behind many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

Marcella lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother; worked in retail for over 20 years and tax professional at H&R Block for almost 25 years. She held a position with the Ontario Police Museum Board assisting with fundraising. She loved going to plays, her Newfoundlands and Laso Apsos and enjoyed her weekly outings to the local bowling alley. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her sons and daughter strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Viewing: Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Miller Jones Mortuary, 23618 Sunnymead Blvd., Moreno Valley, CA 92553. Funeral Services: Thursday, March 14, 2019 1:45pm, Staging Area 4, Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buran Blvd., Riverside, Ca 92518.

If you would like to send flowers, please send to Miller Jones Mortuary. Donations can be made to for Breast Cancer or to Loma Linda University for Research. Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 9, 2019