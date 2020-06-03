Or Copy this URL to Share

March 21, 1944 - April 18, 2020 Marcella Trujillo Rivera, of Riverside, CA, beloved sister, wife, mother, and aunt, died April 18, 2020 with her children and husband by her side. Marcella was a life-long resident of Riverside, daughter of the late Alice R. Trujillo and Philip J. Trujillo. She is survived by her brothers Philip Trujillo (Hortencia) and Ronald Trujillo, husband Pedro Rivera Gil, children Ray Martinez, Jr. (Carol) and Rosalie Burns (Russell), nephew Joseph Trujillo, and nieces Diana Taylor (Angie) and Lesley Sasnett (Brandon). We love and miss you.





