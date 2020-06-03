Marcella Trujillo Rivera
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marcella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
March 21, 1944 - April 18, 2020 Marcella Trujillo Rivera, of Riverside, CA, beloved sister, wife, mother, and aunt, died April 18, 2020 with her children and husband by her side. Marcella was a life-long resident of Riverside, daughter of the late Alice R. Trujillo and Philip J. Trujillo. She is survived by her brothers Philip Trujillo (Hortencia) and Ronald Trujillo, husband Pedro Rivera Gil, children Ray Martinez, Jr. (Carol) and Rosalie Burns (Russell), nephew Joseph Trujillo, and nieces Diana Taylor (Angie) and Lesley Sasnett (Brandon). We love and miss you.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved