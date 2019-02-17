December 29th, 1927 - February 12th, 2019 Marcella was born in Gently Minnesota to Eli and Marie Page. She married Walter Violette on May 1st, 1946 at St Peters Church in Gently, Minnesota. Shortly thereafter they moved to California. They were married for 56 years. Marcella owned and operated Violette's Day Care for over 20 years. She had a positive influence on the children in her care. Some of which stayed in contact with her even into their adulthood, she attended some of their weddings and met some of their children. The daycare children, along with her own children and grandchildren filled her life with joy! Marcella is survived by her sons: Ron of Riverside CA., Randy and wife Alice of Hendersonville, NC., daughter Emma and husband Arnie Pfingst of Riverside CA., close family friend Laura Fish of Texas, 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren, and many nieces, and nephews. Marcella is preceded in death by her loving husband Walter, sons Larry and Gary, her parents Eli and Marie Page, brother Don Page, sisters: Elaine Brault and Rose Dufault, their spouses, and a number of nieces and nephews. Marcella will be dearly missed by the many people whose lives she touched. Viewing will be February 21st, 2019 from 6pm to 9pm at Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Mortuary, 11500 Arlington Ave, Riverside CA 92505. Funeral mass will be 11am February 22nd, 2019 at Queen of Angels Church, 4824 Jones Ave. Riverside, CA 92504. Burial to follow at Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Mortuary. Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary