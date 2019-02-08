|
MARCIA KEARNS LYONS
Marcia Kearns Lyons passed away on January 30, 2019 in Riverside, CA, where she lived for 45 years. She was born on April 21, 1930 in Paterson, New Jersey to Myra Palmer Kearns and William A. Kearns and was raised in Ridgewood, New Jersey. Marcia graduated from Trenton State Teachers College in New Jersey in 1952. She met the love of her life Lewis Lyons at Trenton State in 1948 and they were married in 1954. Marcia was a kindergarten teacher for several years, then a military wife and full-time mother. Lew's 30-year Air Force career took the family to 9 different locations and homes throughout the United States, with Marcia's favorite post by far in Honolulu, Hawaii. Following Lew's Air Force retirement in 1980, she re-entered the workforce full time in the medical field as office manager, running an efficient practice for a busy doctor for over 10 years. She was also a Red Cross volunteer for many years throughout the U.S., but her favorite activity was as a longtime docent for the historic Mission Inn in Riverside. Travel was a passion, with England and Hawaii being favorite spots to return to. A pianist herself, Marcia was a lifelong patron of music and the arts and enjoyed visiting museums throughout the world, attending all kinds of musical and symphonic performances and especially loved Broadway musicals. A somewhat reluctant sailor, Marcia had many fun times with Lew and family aboard their sailboats Aurora and Gemini, spending many relaxing weeks boating at Catalina Island. She got a big kick out of and loved spending time with family, especially her 5 granddaughters and 3 great-grandsons. Marcia was predeceased by her parents and her brother, William A. Kearns, Jr. and is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Lew; children Lewis Jr. (Jayne), Kay (John), Jim (Kris), Malia (Craig); five granddaughters, Marlene (Chris), Amanda, Leann, Daisy, Lily; great-grandsons, Luke, Austin and Jace; sister-in-law, Tammy Kearns and many nieces and nephews. Celebration of life will be held Monday, February 18 with a mass at the Alta Vita Chapel at 10am followed by graveside service at Riverside National Cemetery at 11:15 am and reception at Alta Vita Village Hall at 12:30pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Air Force Village West Foundation. In Marcia's words: "It was a grand time!"
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 8, 2019