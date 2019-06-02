MARCO A. MADRIGAL

Marco A. Madrigal was born in Mexico on November 27, 1956 and passed away in Temecula, California on May 27, 2019. Marco is survived by his loving wife of 33 years Olga; 3 children Michelle, Gabriel, & Mark; 2 siblings Victor & Gerald; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Rudy.

Professionally, Marco worked as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 26 years. He was an athlete and loved participating and watching sports including soccer, tennis, golf, football, and racquetball. He was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Chivas. He also had a passion for music and enjoyed playing his guitar, singing karaoke, and dancing. Marco loved life and possessed great energy. He loved anything Disney and would frequently visit Disneyland with his wife Olga. Marco was extremely likeable, which allowed him to make friends easily. He was a great Husband and Dad. Family and friends alike will miss his outgoing ways and great sense of humor.

In the last two years of declining health, Marco was blessed to have his son take care of him. Mark sacrificed himself to be his Dad's full time caregiver.

A visitation will be held at Evans Brown Sun City Chapel on Tuesday, June 4 from 4 – 8 p.m. with a vigil service at 6:30 pm. Funeral mass will be held at St. Martha's Catholic Church on Wednesday, June 5 at 10:30 am with interment to immediately follow at Murrieta Valley Cemetery. EVANS BROWN MORTUARY (951) 679-1114

www.evans-brownmortuary.com/obituaries Published in Press-Enterprise on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary