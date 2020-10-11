1/1
Margaret A. Brisendine
1932 - 2020
Age 88, passed away on October 3, 2020 at her residence in Sun City, CA. Margaret was born on May 1, 1932 in Montclair, New Jersey. She was a lover of Pembroke Welsh Corgis and active in the Pembroke Welsh Corgi Club of Southern California and Corgi rescue groups for many years, and was an active volunteer and member of Saint Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church in Sun City. Margaret is survived by her loving children: 2 daughters, Patricia Uliasz of Santee, CA and Eileen Roberson of Long Beach, CA; 5 sons, Hal Shallanberger Jr. of Idaho, Gary Shallanberger of Oregon, Michael Shallanberger of Colorado, Mark Shallanberger of Madera, CA, and Eric Shallanberger of Corona, CA (and preceded in death by son Daniel); 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, as well as other family and friends who loved her dearly. Memorial services will be held at Saint Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church in Sun City. EVANS BROWN MORTUARY (951) 679-1114 www.evans-brownmortuary.com/obituaries


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Oct. 11, 2020.
