|
|
May 9, 1924 - August 16, 2019 Margaret (Marge) Edwards passed away peacefully at her home in Sun City, California on August 16, 2019 due to complications related to dementia and cancer. She was 95, having been born to A. Henry Albrecht and Henrietta Albrecht on May 9, 1924 in Manistee, Michigan. Marge spent her entire life helping others as a nurse (30+ years), caregiver, loving mother and wife. Nursing was her passion and after graduating from Manistee High she enrolled in Bronson Methodist Hospital's School of Nursing in Kalamazoo, Michigan in 1943 (graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1946). She furthered her education by graduating from Western Michigan University (WMU) in 1951. She met Don while riding on a bus to classes at WMU. This led to their marriage on September 23, 1951, which ended with her passing, almost 68 years later. The first five years of their marriage involved a lot of traveling while Don pitched in the minor leagues for the Phillies and pursued his graduate degrees. During this time Marge worked as an OR nurse for hospitals in 10 different cities. She also gave birth to their first child (Kurt) in 1955. After settling with her family in Riverside in 1959, Marge continued her nursing career at Riverside Community Hospital and Circle City Hospital in Corona. She also had a 2nd son (Eric) in 1960 and a daughter (Julie) in 1962. Marge loved spending time with her grandchildren and was even in the delivery room when both Halley and Alyssa were born. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking & entertaining at family gatherings, as well as traveling to storytelling festivals later in life. In the earlier (family) years, she also was a happy camper at many campouts, sporting events (both for Don and the kids), and many other family activities. She blessed her family & friends in many ways; and her faith in God, amazing heart, humble/loving spirit and willingness to help others will be missed. She is survived by her husband Don; her three children Kurt (his wife Anne), Eric (his wife Karen), Julie (her husband David); three grandchildren Halley and Alyssa (Karen & Eric), and Zephyr (Anne); along with many other dear family members and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at Victoria Presbyterian Church, 6091 Victoria Ave., Riverside, California, 92506 at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 7. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Victoria Presbyterian Church (General Fund).
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 31, 2019