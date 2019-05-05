MARGARET E. FLETCHER

May 16, 1916 - April 25, 2019

Margaret passed away April 25 surrounded by family. She was born and raised in Elsinore, CA. After graduation from high school she moved to Riverside to continue her education. She married Vernon in 1938, who preceded her in death in 1982. She was active in the community, including serving on the Board at Riverside Community Hospital for several years. She was a member of Victoria Club. Extensive traveling was a great interest to her.

Margaret is survived by nieces Joanna Hersman (Richard), Patricia McMillan (Gary); grand nieces Suzanne Searles, Kathy Lowe, Kelly Brown, Peggy Tilburt; grand nephews Michael Hersman, and John Stewart. Also seven great grand nieces and nephews.

Margaret will be greatly missed by all. She was looking forward to celebrating her 103rd birthday in three weeks.

At her request there was a private graveside service at Olivewood Memorial Park,. PRESTON AND SIMONS MORTUARY,

