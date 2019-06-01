|
|
In-Memorium
MARGARET PATRICIA GRIMES-FARAG
Margaret Patricia Grimes-Farag, of Corona, CA, passed away April 17, 2019 at Kaiser Hospital in Fontana, California. She was born in Redlands, California September 1st, 1947 and lived in the local community of Corona where she spent her formative years. Margaret was mature for her age, quick-witted intelligent, and absolutely brilliant wherein she subsequently, thrived in school and dazzled her teachers. She later participated on the Honor Roll; Spanish Club; and ultimately crowned the Queen of Corona in 1965. Margaret continued her undergraduate studies at California State University, Fullerton where she was attracted to culturally diverse populations of men such as a Prince of Persia who was entranced with Margaret's worldly sophistication along with her beauty, intelligence and wit. Margaret was a force of nature wherever she went, loving fast cars like her red Thunderbird where she accidentally got it stuck when she dropped her transmission on the railroad tracks with her long-time friend, Jack Nicholson. With her characteristic flair for drama, she described the incident that a train had been fast approaching. I inquired, "What did you do"? She replied in her light-hearted fashion, "We got out of the car and quickly pushed it off the tracks". Unfortunately, these incidents were a common occurance for this richly dynamic devious and rebellious individual. Margie was good-hearted to those she loved and at the top of her list figured my father, Robert K. Grimes, founder and owner, The Grimes Funeral Home and Grandma Hollister followed by the love of animals and especially children. Margaret is a graduate of Riverside City College where she thrived as the President of the Business Club and was honored with being listed in Who's Who in America, in Business in Community Colleges.
After Margaret took a hiatus from college, she became a longtime resident of San Diego where she enjoyed a successful career working in the Library, Acquisitions Department, University of California, San Diego. Margaret lived an active and dynamic life filled with music, dance and laughter and involved in water skiing, snow skiing, painting, dancing, reading, traveling as well as loving Motown music, good food and cultivating a strong spiritual presence in her stalwart faith in God.
Margaret is survived by her sister, Barbara L. Grimes, Ph. D. & Dean-Emeritus, School of Behavioral Sciences, California Southern University, Costa Mesa, California, and is semi-retired as a Recovery Specialist where she resides in Laguna Niguel, California. The Celebration of Margaret's Life Memorial Service will be held privately at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA, amongst close family and friends.
With Margaret's endless love for children, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to UNICEF that serves millions of children. Their official site is http://www.unicefusa.org. Margaret will be sorely missed by her sister, Barbara, and her most intimate friends.
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 1, 2019