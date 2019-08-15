Home

MARGARITO D. HERNANDEZ Age 88, of Banning, CA, passed away on August 10, 2019. Born in San Juan Capistrano, CA to his parents, Ventura and Antonia Hernandez, he went to school completing the 10th grade and later served in the United States Army with rank of Corporal. Margarito was a member of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, formerly Precious Blood, Banning, CA. To his loving family he was Father of the Century. Margarito is survived by his children, Michael A. (Maureen) Hernandez, Cynthia P. (David) Adams, Marie L. (Greg) Coon, Susan R. (Bill) Thomsen, Phylis S. (Brian) O'Grady, Marguerite G. (Glen) Coddington, Peter V. (Lynn) Hernandez and Rachel (Guy) Castillo; siblings, Lola Owens and Lupe Chavez, Joe Hernandez and Rachel Lara; eighteen grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; Dear Friend, Sandi Adams. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years in 2011, Margarita Hernandez; parents Antonia and Ventura Hernandez; brother, Bernardo Hernandez; sisters, Juanita Mendoza, Clara Dominguez and Sarah Avila; brothers-in-law, Dewey Flournoy, Joe Chavez and Danny Lara. Viewing will take place on Monday, August 19, 2019, 4pm-8pm with Rosary at 7pm. Mass on Tuesday, 10am, August 20, 2019, both services to take place at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church of Banning, CA. Burial to immediately follow after Mass at San Gorgonio Memorial Park, Banning, CA.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 15, 2019
