|
|
March 28, 1935 - March 16, 2019 Anne was born in Pasadena, CA to Ruth and Bert Tibbet, Jr. and was the youngest of four children. She graduated from Pasadena High School and went on to Arizona State Univerity where she earned a B.A. in Education. She worked for the Army as a teacher in Germany and Korea and later for Alhambra Unified School District. She was an avid equestrian and fought strongly for the protection of all animals, but especially wild horses. She raised her own horses including a champion Appaloosa stallion. Anne adopted her daughter in 1986 and also took many others under her wing, helping them successfully navigate life's challenges. She was active in her church, enjoyed a wide variety of arts and crafts and playing bingo, and was always learning new things. She was responsible for bringing her brother and sister-in-law together, a union that has lasted 62 years this month. Anne died peacefully in her sleep and leaves behind many, many friends in all walks of life. She will be very fondly remembered for her positivity, optimism, and wise-cracking sense of humor. Although she will be greatly missed, we know Anne will add a special quality to her new home. Anne wanted to thank all of her friends and family for their kindness and support, especially during this past year. You truly made a difference in her life. Anne requested that those wishing to honor her memory make donations to the ASPCA.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 28, 2019