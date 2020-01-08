Home

Margot Goede passed away peacefully at home on January 1, 2020, at the age of 93. She is survived by her loving companion Larry Macias, her two sons, Frank and Mike Clements, and their wives Peggy and Sherrie; her granddaughters Loni Gundy, Melissa Gawlik, Carissa Martin, and Nicole Peterson; her great grandchildren MacKenzie, Kyler, Hannah, and Charlotte Gundy, Timothy, Jacob, Lucas, and Elizabeth Gawlik, Hayden, Logan, Brooklynn, Easton, and Nolan Martin, Grant, Madison, and Ella Peterson.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 8, 2020
