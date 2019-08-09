The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
marguerite everett


1923 - 2019
marguerite everett Obituary
MARGUERITE JUNE EVERETT

 Marguerite June Everett was the youngest of four children born to Ralph and Anne Moyer. She graduated from Riverside Poly High School where she began singing. She went on to sing with several different groups where she eventually met Marvin Leroy Ehlers. They were married in 1949 and happily raised four children together until his death in 1977. She was a past worthy maitron in Eastern Star where she met and married Robert Louis Everett. They lived happily until his death in 2010. She was also a member of Scottish Rite. Marguerite died peacefully at her daughters home in Riverside at 95 years of age. She is survived by her children Rita Palma (Robert), Cliff Ehlers (Ellen), Theresa Stewart (Tim), Gary Ehlers and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services will be private. Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648
www.arlingtonmortuary.com
Published in Press-Enterprise from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
