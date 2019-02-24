MARI A.L COSTELLO

12/6/1927 - 2/6/2019

Mari Costello (neé Willemsen) was born in David City, Nebraska, and lived in Riverside, California, for 60 years. She was preceded in death by Maurice, her beloved husband of 61 years. Mari is survived by her 6 daughters Linda (Alan), Nancy, Judy (Andy), Ann (Bob), Jane (Rhonda), Amy (Ed), as well as 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and her dear friend Dolores. She was indeed kept busy raising her daughters, but she always made time for her favorite hobbies: maintaining her impeccable style, reading, decorating, and growing flowers. Always able to see the bright side of life, Mari's sense of humor was contagious. She will remain in the hearts of those who knew her forever.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 27th at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, 3680 Arlington Avenue, Riverside, California 92506. The rosary will be given at 10:30am with the mass to follow at 11:00am. Interment will follow at 1:00pm at Riverside National Cemetery. PRESTON AND SIMONS MORTUARY,

Funeral Directors 951-683-7410 Published in Press-Enterprise from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019