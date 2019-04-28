|
MARIA CATERINA DATTILO
Maria Caterina Dattilo was born in Pianopoli CZ Italia on June 19, 1940 and went home to be with the Lord on April 15, 2019 in Hemet, CA. She fought to live as hard as she worked. She was one of a kind. If you knew her, you knew that she was amazing. She touched many and was mom to many more. Our hearts are broken but will continue because she would say "Get to work, people are waiting". We love you, you will forever be in our hearts!
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2019