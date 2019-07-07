|
|
MARIA PEREZ ALTFILLISCH
Age 76, of Jurupa Valley, California, died June 14, 2019 in her home. She was born March 31, 1943 in Mexico, daughter of Cipriano Castro Perez and Petra Perez.
Maria worked as a Clerk for her husband's earthmoving company, Altfillisch Construction Inc. for over 25 yrs.
Surviving are daughters, Veronica Orozco, Leticia Martin, Susan Ramirez; son, Rudy Cervantes; 12 grandchildren & 8 great-grandchildren. Maria was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Services are private. To sign the online guest book, go to www.ThomasMillerMortuary.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 7, 2019