September 26, 2019 Marian Doris Armstrong, age 94, passed away on September 26, 2019 in Placentia, CA after a brief illness. Born in Altoona, PA to Helen (Mays) and Emil Schweitzer, she was a graduate of Oceanside High School in Long Island, NY and a long time resident of Riverside, CA. She was married and widowed twice, first to Ben Fedri in 1944 and later to Bill Armstrong in 1967. She was a beloved mother to Eileen, Cynthia, Bernadette, Patsy, Bill Jr., Debbie, Tom, Susan, and Dan. Her many grand and great grandchildren have fond memories of her gentle and generous nature. She was a proud military spouse prior to settling in Riverside and enjoying careers in childcare and as a teacher's aide. Services include an evening prayer service on Sunday November 10, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. and Memorial on Monday November 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Both will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, 2882 Arlington Ave, Riverside, CA. Burial at Riverside National Cemetery will be held at a later date. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hope Lutheran Church in Marian's memory.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 7, 2019