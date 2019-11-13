|
|
MARIAN LOUISE STOUVENEL April 5, 1926 November 3, 2019 My Legacy I have had a wonderful life! I owe my success in life to my parents who gave me many gifts and advantages and most of all my faith. My education was enjoyable Major in Piano and Music, Minor in English. Taught piano in many places, privately and for schools in Chicago and St. Helena. My first husband Richard Briesch gave me his love and six children. After our children were all in school and we had lost Robin, I got a job with the Education Department. I took some teaching courses at Chapman at age 38 and taught grammar school for 22 years. We were married 42 years. When I lost him, I traveled. After six years of being single, I met Richard Stouvenel. He gave me his love and companionship, which I needed at that time in my life. After nine years, I lost him. Since then I continue to travel, enjoy my music, my children, my grandchildren and my great-grandchildren. All my love, Mom. EVANS BROWN MORTUARY (951) 679-1114 www.evans-brownmortuary.com/obituaries
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 13, 2019