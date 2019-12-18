|
April 1, 1925 - November 30, 2019 Marian Saar Mongar (Trede), 94, passed away peacefully in San Diego, CA surrounded by family and friends. She married Thomas George Mongar and raised three girls, while following his career in the U.S. Army. They retired in Riverside, CA. She continued to live in Riverside until the last 16 months in San Diego. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1969, her sister (Virginia Peterson Knudsen) and brother (Roger Trede). She is survived by three daughters, Myrna Sue Mongar (Blaine), Tonya Jo Burns (Mike), and Rene Ann Schad, 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A funeral and burial will take place in Treynor, Iowa at a later date. Make memorial contributions to her favorite charity, The Salvation Army.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 18, 2019