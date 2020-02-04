|
|
December 5, 1949 - January 24, 2020 Mariano Hernandez, born in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico to Fidel and Juana, passed away January 24, 2020 in Riverside, CA at the age of 70. A devoted and loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend, Mariano is survived by five children: Gretchen Young (Michael), Jacob Hernandez, Zachary Hernandez (Amee Phavong), Andrew Hernandez, and Erik Hernandez. Mariano was the oldest of eight children, and is also survived by sisters Rebecca Lovelady, Janice Hennessy, and Janet Blackstone, and brothers Cesar Hernandez, William Blackstone, and Robert Blackstone; he was predeceased by sister Rosa Hernandez, his father Fidel Hernandez and his beloved mother Juana Chavez Blackstone. His four grandchildren, Tyler, Mason, Eden, and Athena, were the light of his life in his later years. Also surviving are former spouses Delisa Hernandez and Monika Krulic, a stepdaughter, Marika Brandenburg, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Mariano was a successful furniture salesman in the Inland Empire area since the late 1970's, and in his retirement, continued to hone his sales skills at yard sales and other venues. Mariano will be greatly missed by his many friends and family. Services for Mariano will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 3774 Jackson St., Riverside (viewing at 11:00 AM, Spanish rosary at 11:30, English service at 12:00); graveside services to follow at 1:30 PM at Olivewood Memorial Park, 3300 Central Ave., Riverside.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 4, 2020