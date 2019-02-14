|
MARIE BRODNY CALZARETTA
April 6, 1929 – February 4, 2019
On February 4, 2019 Marie joined her beloved family: husband Clarence, and daughters Anita and Cathy in eternal life. She is survived by several nieces and nephews, and friends.
Marie was born April 6, 1929 in HomeCourt, France. She married her "soldier" sweetheart, Clarence, July 11, 1945 and emigrated to the United States. They settled in Riverside in July 1948, raised their two daughters and remained long term residents.
Marie enjoyed sharing family stories, playing games and shopping for bargains and was fiercely independent throughout her life.
Rest in Peace, Marie. You will be missed. Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648
