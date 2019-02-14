The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arlington Mortuary
9645 Magnolia Avenue
Riverside, CA 92503
(951) 689-1011
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE CALZARETTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE BRODNY CALZARETTA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARIE BRODNY CALZARETTA Obituary
MARIE BRODNY CALZARETTA
April 6, 1929 – February 4, 2019
On February 4, 2019 Marie joined her beloved family: husband Clarence, and daughters Anita and Cathy in eternal life. She is survived by several nieces and nephews, and friends.
Marie was born April 6, 1929 in HomeCourt, France. She married her "soldier" sweetheart, Clarence, July 11, 1945 and emigrated to the United States. They settled in Riverside in July 1948, raised their two daughters and remained long term residents.
Marie enjoyed sharing family stories, playing games and shopping for bargains and was fiercely independent throughout her life.
Rest in Peace, Marie. You will be missed. Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648
www.arlingtonmortuary.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arlington Mortuary
Download Now