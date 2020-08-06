Marie Hannah

December 13, 1972 - July 5, 2020 Marie Elena Roldan Hannah was taken away from her family while at her San Jacinto home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born as Marie Elena Roldan on Wednesday, December 13, 1972 in Arcadia, California to Henry David Roldan Sr and Helena Ruth Henlin Roldan (deceased) in Monrovia, California. She was first married to Julius Craig Jones (deceased) and later met and married Philip Stephen Hannah, her second husband. She is survived by her children: Jasmine Cerise Jones, Jordan Cheyanne Jones, Kayla Ashley Hannah, Lacey Ryanne Hannah, Kyle David Hannah, and Maximus Leon Hannah; her father Henry David Roldan; her brothers Henry Roldan Jr, Philip Roldan, Daniel Roldan; her sister Teresa Roldan and her 7 nieces and nephews. Marie's hobbies included hiking, cosmetology, painting, spontaneous beach trips, and going to the movies. She loved her children, adventure, making people feel beautiful, discovering new music, and nostalgic sunny days. She is remembered by her children as a light and love filled woman always on her way to help someone in need. Someone who never missed an opportunity to say with all the energy she could possibly muster "I love you". She was a mother, a wife, a lover of beautiful things, an adventurer, a kind soul and a great many other wonderful aspects of humanity. Marie will be buried at sea on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Dana Point. These burial services are being held for a small number of her family members to comply with the current COVID-19 health guidelines. A larger celebration of Marie's life is being planned for the near future when all friends and family can gather together and remember her fondly outside the current local health ordinances.





