Preston and Simons Mortuary
3358 Mission Inn Ave
Riverside, CA 92501
(951) 683-7410
Marie Cotter
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Church
3680 Arlington Avenue
Riverside, CA
Interment
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Riverside National Cemetery
22495 Van Buren Boulevard
Riverside, CA
Marie Teresa Cotter


1927 - 2019
Marie Teresa Cotter Obituary
MARIE TERESA COTTER

Passed away peacefully at her home in Riverside, Ca on July 20, 2019. She was born in Worcester, PA. in 1927 to Joe and May Rodier.
She worked as a nurse at Boston City Hospital where she met her future husband, Dr. Thomas P. Cotter. They moved to California in 1955 after Dr. Cotter was drafted and assigned to March Air Force Base in Riverside.
She loved playing bridge regularly with her friends at the Victoria Club and enjoyed international travel with Dr. Cotter to many countries in Europe, South America and Asia.
She is survived by her children, Thomas, Steve and Christine, granchildren Tom and Tien Cotter, brothers Herbert and Lou Rodier, and sister Ruth Gilmartin.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Alexandria in Riverside, CA at 11:00am Thursday, August 1st, followed by interment at Riverside National Cemetery Assembly area #5. A Celebration of Life Reception will be held at Canyon Crest County Club. PRESTON AND SIMONS MORTUARY,
Funeral Directors 951-683-7410
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 30, 2019
