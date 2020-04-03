Home

Marie Towers

Marie Towers Obituary
August 27, 1928 - March 28, 2020 Marie Towers was born on Aug. 27, 1928 to Cecile and Jean Gouber in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Europe and she died on March 28, 2020 in Riverside, Ca. She immigrated to the United States in 1946 and proudly became a citizen in a naturalization ceremony on August 20, 1954. Marie married Richard Towers on July 15, 1951 in Riverside, Ca. They made their home in Riverside and were married for 56 years when Richard died. Marie very much enjoyed being a homemaker and also enjoyed cooking, entertaining, traveling with her husband, and tending her rose garden. Marie is survived by several nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Services will be held at Riverside National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2020
