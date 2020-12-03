July 24, 1934 - November 23, 2020 Marilyn Gail Mooney passed away from ALS, nine years after her diagnosis. Marilyn was born in Perkins, Oklahoma to Roy and Wilma Gibbs (Cundiff) where she attended local schools, always speaking fondly of her childhood in the small farming community of Perkins. Marilyn met Patrick Mooney while attending Oklahoma State University and the two were married August 23, 1953, spending 42 years together until Patrick's passing in 1995. Marilyn married Richard Garton in 1998 and the two enjoyed 17 years of marriage until Richard's passing in 2015. When her children were older, Marilyn went back to college and finished her degree at UC Riverside and then earned a teaching credential. She went on to have an 18-year career with Riverside USD, teaching at both the middle and high school levels. Marilyn was recognized as an excellent social studies teacher and was respected by students and faculty. She was an active member of Riverside Panhellenic, helping to organize its annual home tour and for a time serving as its president. Marilyn had a lifelong passion for gardening, with a keen eye for landscaping and home d‚cor. Especially fond of flowers, her much-loved Wood Street home always looked beautiful. A warm and gracious hostess, Marilyn enjoyed welcoming friends and family to her home for celebrations and gatherings. Marilyn greatly loved her family and provided strength and stability throughout her life. Important were the many long and meaningful friendships she had during her 86 years and all are blessed to have known her. She will be deeply missed. Marilyn leaves her daughter Ellen Mooney Cryder and her children Ben and Emily; son Patrick Mooney, Jr. and his wife Lorraine (Rubio) and their children Caroline and Catherine; brother David Gibbs and his wife Nona; sister Linda Childers and her husband Ron, and several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 health restrictions, a memorial service will not be held at this time. Marilyn will be laid to rest with her husband Patrick at the Riverside National Cemetery. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at a future time. Marilyn's family extends their deepest gratitude to the staffs of Sunrise at Canyon Crest, Welbrook Arlington (Citrus Place), and Vitas Healthcare for the care and support they provided Marilyn during her last years.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store