February 26, 1935 - March 30, 2020 Our dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, Marilyn Hildreth Sowinski, age 85, died peacefully in the early morning hours of March 30, 2020 in Springville, Utah. Marilyn was born on February 26, 1935 in Lake City, Iowa to William Emory and Clara (Clare) Hildreth. She grew up on a 320-acre farm in Jolley, Iowa. She was an active teen and played softball and basketball in high school, and was a member of the cheerleading squad for four years. In her spare time, she helped on the farm and especially enjoyed roller-skating. Following her high school graduation she attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa and earned a degree in nursing. She moved to California where she worked at L.A. County General Hospital. While working in Los Angeles, she met Thomas Sowinski at the LA County Fair. They married on May 25, 1958 in Jolley, Iowa. They raised four children in Hemet, California. She was an R.N. at Hemet Valley Hospital for many years and was active in the Nursing Union and was an advocate for education, health, and women's rights. Marilyn returned to college and earned a degree from Redlands University, which launched her career as a nursing instructor at Mt. San Jacinto College where she taught hundreds of nurses during her 21-year stint. In addition to playing softball and volleyball, Marilyn took dance lessons in tap, jazz, modern, Hawaiian, and ballroom dance. She was in the Haystack Kickers clogging dance team, the Hooked On Country Line dance team, and Marta Scott's Hawaiian Dance Ensemble. In her retirement, she joined being a member of Seniors on Stage () where she performed a variety of skits and sewed her own costumes. Following an overuse neck injury from playing senior volleyball, Marilyn went to Clown School and graduated as Rodeo Rosie where she performed with the Happy Clowns. She is survived by her son John from Washougal, WA, daughters Mary (Michael) Brown of Spanish Fork, Utah, and Clare Sowinski of Sierra Vista, AZ. She has two granddaughters Kristin (Anthony) Schelstrate and Courtney (Bridger) Harrison. Marilyn was thrilled to have two sets of great-granddaughter twins. She is also survived by her brothers Ronald, Gary, and Dennis. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Jack, husband Thomas, and daughter Katrina (Mike) Watson. Special thanks to First Choice Hospice and Ashford Memory Care who lovingly cared for mom, and Marilyn's dear friend William Wheeler, who was her ballroom dance partner for nearly a dozen years. No formal services will be held. Condolences may be sent to www.walkermemorials.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 5, 2020