The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arlington Mortuary
9645 Magnolia Avenue
Riverside, CA 92503
(951) 689-1011
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Kuhlman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Kuhlman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Kuhlman Obituary
MARILYN JEAN KUHLMAN Marilyn Jean Kuhlman nee Wahl aged 92. Born in Thorpe SD on February 4, 1927, passed in Riverside, Ca on July 14, 2019. Preceded in death by husband George John Keenan Jr, parents V. Austin Wahl and Alline Viola Wahl, son John Robert Kuhlman, husband Robert Lowell Kuhlman. Survived by daughters, Constance Jeanine Anderson, Riverside, Karla Maureen Diehl, Edina Mn, Jacquelyn Jean Frink, Seattle Wa, Marcia Joan Smith, Santa Fe NM; brothers Bryce Wahl, Owatonna ,MN, Lowell Wahl, Clark SD; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Marilyn was a South Dakota resident until 1966 when sunshine and new opportunities lured the family to California. Marilyn was very proud of her position with Riverside County, rising to deputy director of her sector. As the director of GAIN, a welfare to work program, she was honored at the White House by president Clinton and VP Al Gore with the "Innovations in American Government Award". Never the less she was more proud of her children and grandchildren. She had a wonderful long life with few regrets. Please join the family on August 31st at 16460 Everett's Way in Riverside from 4 pm to 7 pm for a celebration of Marilyn's life, to exchange stories and toast her with her favorite Chardonnay. In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials to the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown PA 18901. Services have been held. Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648 www.arlingtonmortuary.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arlington Mortuary
Download Now