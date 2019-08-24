|
MARILYN JEAN KUHLMAN Marilyn Jean Kuhlman nee Wahl aged 92. Born in Thorpe SD on February 4, 1927, passed in Riverside, Ca on July 14, 2019. Preceded in death by husband George John Keenan Jr, parents V. Austin Wahl and Alline Viola Wahl, son John Robert Kuhlman, husband Robert Lowell Kuhlman. Survived by daughters, Constance Jeanine Anderson, Riverside, Karla Maureen Diehl, Edina Mn, Jacquelyn Jean Frink, Seattle Wa, Marcia Joan Smith, Santa Fe NM; brothers Bryce Wahl, Owatonna ,MN, Lowell Wahl, Clark SD; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Marilyn was a South Dakota resident until 1966 when sunshine and new opportunities lured the family to California. Marilyn was very proud of her position with Riverside County, rising to deputy director of her sector. As the director of GAIN, a welfare to work program, she was honored at the White House by president Clinton and VP Al Gore with the "Innovations in American Government Award". Never the less she was more proud of her children and grandchildren. She had a wonderful long life with few regrets. Please join the family on August 31st at 16460 Everett's Way in Riverside from 4 pm to 7 pm for a celebration of Marilyn's life, to exchange stories and toast her with her favorite Chardonnay. In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials to the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown PA 18901. Services have been held.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 24, 2019