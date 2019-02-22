|
April 12, 1938 - February 18, 2019 Marge was born in Havre, MT and grew up in the small town of Hogeland near the Canadian border. She and her husband were stationed to Tripoli, Libya where they had their twins and they moved to Riverside, CA in 1966. She is survived by her three children, her six grandchildren and one great grandchild. Marge was an elementary teacher for Alvord Unified School District for many years and an active participant at Hope Lutheran Church. Upon her retirement, she spent her time at the beach and traveling with her life partner Donald Doss. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she spent as much time with them as possible. She became a mother to her many nieces and nephews and enjoyed their visits. Marge was a fiercely independent woman who loved and served the Lord. She remained incredibly active up until the last few weeks of her life and passed surrounded by loved ones. Marge requests donations be made to Hope Lutheran Church in lieu of flowers. Celebration of Life will be 23 Feb 2019 at 11AM and a prayer service on 22 Feb at 6 PM, both held at Hope Lutheran Church, 2882 Arlinton Ave, Riverside, CA 92506 WL00190390-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 22, 2019