December 27, 1925 - January 20, 2020 Mrs. Moffat, age 94, of Grand Rapids MI., passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 20, 2020. Mrs. moffat was born December 27, 1925 in Los Angeles, California to the late George and Ada Reed of Eagle Rock, CA. Mrs. Moffat was married to the late Robert A. Moffat. She was previously from San Jacinto, California where she was very active in her community. She and her dear friend, the late Ruby Zorrero, organized most of the parties, get togethers, tag sales, birthdays and more in her neighborhood. She played shuffleboard, swam, golfed and walked regularly. She loved Jesus and her outlook on life was to eat dessert first! Mrs. Moffat is survived by her son Gary Vandergrift, daughter Adele Vandergrift and their offspring and step daughters Debi Thomsen, Denise Fiore and their offspring. Many nieces and nephews also survive her. As a kid, Margie spent many summers at the beach. That love for the beach was great for us kids as she took us there almost every day off she had. Margie was active in Eastern Star and supported her husband in the Shriners. She earned an AA degree from Pasadena City College. Anyone who knew her knows what a wonderful person she was and that we are celebrating one of the most beautiful soals GOD ever created. A memorial for Marjorie Moffat will be heald on March 25th in San Jacinto, CA at the American Legion Post 848, 312 E. Main St. at 2:PM.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 29, 2020