Mark K. O'Connor, age 59, passed away in the Rancho Bernardo community of San Diego, California on February 18, 2020 after courageously battling cancer for nearly five years. He was a beloved husband, son, and brother, and a devoted father. Mark was born on June 18, 1960 in San Antonio, Texas, to Robert K. O'Connor and Barbara Lynn (Kinnier) O'Connor. As the son of a colonel in the U.S. Air Force whose assignments spanned the country, Mark lived in a series of towns and Air Force bases with his family while growing up. Mark greatly enjoyed his first two years of high school in Cheyenne, Wyoming before another military transfer took the family to Montgomery, Alabama for his junior year. When he learned that his father was to be assigned to a base in yet another State the following year, Mark, in a show of independence, told his parents that he preferred not to be "the new kid in school" yet again and asked to be allowed to return to Cheyenne to spend his senior year in familiar surroundings and to rejoin his former track team. His parents agreed, and Mark moved in with family friends and graduated from Cheyenne Central High School in 1978. Mark attended the University of California at Santa Barbara and graduated in 1982 with a B.A. in Psychology, and he remained at the school for two more years pursuing graduate studies in Business Economics. Throughout his college years, he represented UCSB in NCAA track and field competitions in the decathlon. Mark was a commercial real estate professional in Riverside and San Bernardino counties for over 30 years. During the first 12 years of his career, he worked with his father in the Riverside office of CB Richard Ellis. Mark later joined D.L. Phares & Associates in Temecula as Vice President and remained with the firm for 18 years. He was held in high esteem by his colleagues and was known for a unique collection of personal attributes, including his integrity, professionalism, generosity of spirit, and an uncommon ability to connect and communicate with others. One of Mark's great joys was spending time with his children, especially helping them learn and enjoy sports. He spent nearly a decade coaching their basketball and soccer teams in various recreational leagues. Mark also helped organize fundraising activities to benefit the boys' basketball team at Rancho Bernardo High School, continuing his commitment after his son graduated, and even joining the other parents and supporters in playing in the golf tournaments despite his illness. Mark initiated a reunion of his high school classmates in Cheyenne last October and was gratified to spend time with many old friends. His lifelong friendships with his college decathlon teammates arose from the years they spent supporting each other at meets and six-days-per-week practices. Mark is survived by his wife Tracy I. (Probst) O'Connor, his son Sean K. O'Connor and his daughter Charlotte E. O'Connor, all of Rancho Bernardo; his mother, of Pasadena; and his sister, Kristen K. O'Connor, of Los Angeles. A mass will be held on March 17, 2020 at San Rafael Catholic Church, 17252 Bernardo Center Drive, San Diego, California at 10:00 a.m., followed by a reception.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2020